Big rig crashes at south edge of Chillicothe

A tractor-trailer unit overturned at the south edge of Chillicothe Saturday morning injuring the driver.

The driver was extricated from the cab and taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. The name and extent of the injuries were not provided in a report from Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel.

The truck exited westbound Highway 36 onto the ramp to Highway 65, crossed Highway 65, traveled off the road between the on-ramp to westbound Highway 36 and a road ditch, and overturned. No other vehicles were involved.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reported the westbound ramp to Highway 36 was closed for some time on Saturday due to the accident.

(Photo courtesy Livingston County Sheriff)