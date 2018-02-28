Big Muddy Creek bridge to close for bridge deck repacement

Beginning the second week of March, contractors from Chester Bross Construction Company of Palmyra, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will begin a bridge deck replacement on Harrison County Route EE over Big Muddy Creek located 0.1 miles south of Route M.

The bridge will close the morning of March 12 and will remain closed through mid-May. A signed detour is not planned at this time and motorists will need to seek an alternate route for the duration of the work.

All work is weather permitting and schedules are subject to change.

