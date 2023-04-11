Big Mo to make appearances at two area churches

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Award-winning singer and musician Big Mo will appear at two area churches.

He will sing and preach at the Passion Church of Cameron on April 23rd at 10 am and on April 24th and 25th at 7 pm. He will perform in concert at the First Assembly of God Church of Princeton on April 23rd at 6 pm.

Big Mo has more than 50 hit songs. His number 1 songs include When Your Back is to the Wall, The Call, and Funeral of Jesus.

Big Mo was named Songwriter of the Year in 2008 by the Emerald Coast Southern Gospel Music Association, and he has been nominated for a Dove Award.

The services will be free at the Passion Church on April 23rd through 25th and the First Assembly of God of Princeton on April 23rd. Love offerings will be taken.

More information is available on Big Mo’s website.

