Big BAM, Bicycle Across Missouri set to roll on October 11

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The next edition of Missouri’s Big BAM, Bicycle Across Missouri, is just three weeks away, with more than 100 cyclists already registered and plenty of room for more to join the cross-state trek on the Katy Trail.

The recreational autumn ride takes place October 11 through October 15, 2021.

Day 1 is 36 miles from Clinton to Sedalia, Day 2 is 36 miles from Sedalia to Boonville, Day 3 is 48 miles from Boonville to Jefferson City, Day 4 is 44 miles from Jefferson City to Hermann, and Day 5 is 44 miles from Hermann to Defiance.

A shuttle is available from Defiance to Clinton on October 10th for those who wish to leave their vehicles in Defiance. Cyclists may also leave their vehicles in Clinton if they have a ride back at the end of the ride.

Greg Wood, Big BAM director, says the route includes small towns; history, delicious food; and wineries, distilleries, and breweries, “not to mention the Katy Trail, which is celebrating its 31st anniversary this year.”

For more information and to register, visit the Big BAM website.

Greg Wood also is the publisher of the event sponsor, Missouri Life magazine, which is the state’s largest paid circulation travel and lifestyle magazine. He says cyclists will stop at restaurants and other establishments along the ride, supporting local businesses.

Big BAM is a fully supported ride, which includes a camping area each night, gear transport, hot showers, water and relief stations every 10 to 15 miles, SAG support, and bicycle mechanics.

Related