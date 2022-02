Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Grundy County is seeking a contract agreement for a single financial audit for the year 2021 to be conducted in 2022.

The contract must be from a licensed certified public accountant state-approved firm and follow the Circular A-133 guidelines. Contracts must be submitted to the Grundy County Clerk’s Office at the courthouse in Trenton by March 22, 2022.

Questions should be directed to the County Clerk’s Office at 660-359-4040 extension 4.

