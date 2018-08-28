Bids accepted at meeting of Grundy County Nursing Home District Board

Bids were accepted and a tax levy adopted during a recent meeting of the Grundy County Nursing Home District board.

Peyton and Roberts were approved for the flat roofing bid with a cost of$38,558. Bill Wilson’s bid was accepted for the rooftop air conditioning unit replacement at a cost of $14,586.

The board held a public hearing prior to setting the tax levy. The state auditor’s office proposed tax rate was approved at 14 and a half cents on the $100 of assessed valuation.

The announcement was made that Elder Law Attorney Associates will have a free seminar on Medicaid planning. The meeting, open to the public, is September 5th at 6 o’clock in the evening at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Trenton.

Like this: Like Loading...