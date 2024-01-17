Bid now for the opportunity to operate Unionville license office

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri Department of Revenue has announced a request for proposal for the Unionville license office, with bids being accepted until January 30.

The office was temporarily closed on January 5.

Missouri’s statewide electronic procurement system, Missouri Buys, lists various bid opportunities and provides instructions for bid responses. Interested parties wishing to bid for the operation of the Unionville license office must possess an active Federal Employer Identification Number and submit their proposal under the legal entity name associated with this number.

Proposals will be evaluated based on criteria outlined in the Request for Proposal (RFP). A Department of Revenue review team will assess these proposals. The proposal receiving the highest score in the specified areas of the RFP will be chosen to manage the office.

Potential bidders can request a scheduled tour of the current Unionville license office by emailing the procurement contact on Missouri Buys.

Until a new operator is selected, the Department of Revenue advises customers needing motor vehicle and driver licensing services to visit nearby offices in Milan, Princeton, or Kirksville. A comprehensive list of license office locations can be found on the Department of Revenue’s website.

In Missouri, license offices are managed by independent contractors under the supervision of the Missouri Department of Revenue. These contracts are awarded through a competitive bidding process.

