Bicyclist injured after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 13 in Ray County

An accident occurred on September 24, 2024, at 8:58 p.m. on Highway 13 northbound, just north of Johnny Walker Lane in Ray County, Missouri. The crash involved a 2002 Honda Odyssey, driven by 37-year-old Amy L. Roberts of Richmond, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened when the front of the Honda Odyssey struck the rear of a bicycle in the roadway. The rider, 24-year-old Karina A. Rasmussen of Richmond, Missouri, was ejected from the bicycle. Rasmussen sustained serious injuries and was transported by LifeFlight to Truman Medical Center.

Robert’s vehicle sustained extensive damage and was towed from the scene by Green’s Automotive.

The Ray County Sheriff’s Department and the Richmond Police Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

