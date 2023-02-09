Bevier teenager falls asleep at the wheel, crashes into tree

Local News February 9, 2023 KTTN News
Driver Falls Asleep At The Wheel
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 17-year-old boy from Bevier sustained minor injuries after he fell asleep while driving in Bevier on Wednesday night, February 8th.

A private vehicle transported the teenager to Samaritan Hospital in Macon.

After falling asleep, the car traveled north on Carroll Street before it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The vehicle received extensive damage and the patrol reports the teen did wear a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Bevier Police Department and first responders.

