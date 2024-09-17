Mrs. Beverly A. Trump, 86, a resident of Trenton, Missouri, passed away at 9:16 a.m., Monday, September 16, 2024, at her residence.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Following the service, the burial of cremains will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Trenton, Missouri.

Family visitation will be held Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the mortuary.

Instead of flowers, donations can be left with the mortuary for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Mrs. Trump was born at home on December 26, 1937, in Trenton, Missouri, the daughter of James Robert and Geraldine Audrey Arthaud Patterson.

After four years of courtship, Beverly married the love of her life, Vernon D. Trump, on February 2, 1957, at the First Baptist Church, in Trenton, Missouri.

Her survivors include her husband, Vernon, of the home; one daughter, Brenda Trump, Overland Park, Kansas; one sister, Barbara Jean Ballinger, Kearney, Missouri; three nephews, Gary Wayne Ballinger, Lawson, Missouri, Jeff Ballinger, Excelsior Springs, Missouri, and Chris Ballinger, Excelsior Springs, Missouri; one great-niece, Valerie Jackson-Ballinger, Dallas, Texas; two bonus grandchildren, Maxx Baker, Trenton, Missouri, and Mylee Baker, Trenton, Missouri; and several other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Gwenda Jean Trump, and one granddaughter, Jessica Ann Layson.

