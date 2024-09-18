Betty & Jamie return for duo piano concert September 28 in Chillicothe

The Chillicothe Area Arts Council presents Betty & Jamie… Together Again, featuring the duo pianos of Betty Preston Steele and Jamie Pauls. The performance will take place on Saturday, September 28th, at 7 p.m. at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center.

Returning to the stage by popular demand, this dynamic duo will take the audience on a musical journey through a variety of genres. The concert will also feature special guests, including vocalist Mary Garr, violinist Father Ryan Koster, and cellist Jeb Yoko, who will join the duo for part of the evening’s performance.

Tickets for adults are $25, and student tickets are $10. Season ticket holders may attend for free with their season tickets. Advance adult tickets are available for $20 and can be purchased by calling the Arts Office at 660-646-1173. The deadline for advance ticket purchases is Friday, September 27th, at 5 p.m. The box office will open at 6 p.m. on the night of the show, and the performance will begin at 7 p.m.

For more information, call or text the Arts Office at 660-646-1173.

