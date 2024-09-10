Betty J. (Hamilton) Ralls

Betty Joyce Ralls, age 90, passed away on September 9, 2024, in Trenton, Missouri. Born on April 27, 1934, in Osgood, Missouri, to George and Ina (Meeker) Hamilton, Betty was part of a large family of 13 children. She enjoyed reminiscing about her childhood, sharing many entertaining and inspiring stories of growing up in a home filled with love despite the challenges of limited resources.

Being born after the Great Depression instilled in her a strong work ethic that continued throughout her life. Betty remembered waking up early in the morning to bake bread and biscuits for her family. After meeting and marrying the love of her life, Joseph JR, she became a devoted wife and mother of four children, dedicating herself entirely to their needs and sacrificing her own desires.

Betty had a gift for hospitality and friendship, which was enjoyed by many. She loved preparing special treats and dinners for family and friends and always knew everyone’s favorites. Due to raising her special needs son, Tommy, she was unable to attend many events but was always happy to volunteer for church activities, such as pie baking and Christmas decorating. Christmas was her favorite time of year, and she loved spoiling her grandchildren and celebrating with a beautifully decorated tree.

Her passing leaves a void that can never be filled, but her family and friends will cherish many memories of gathering around her table and sharing special moments of conversation.

Betty is survived by her sons, Jody Ralls of Gallatin, Missouri, and Mickey (Debbie) Ralls of Trenton, Missouri; her daughter, Joyce (Rick) Landon of Parkville, Missouri; and her son, Tommy Gene, of the home. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Joey and Jason Ralls, Jacob, Christie, Jeremy (Andrea) Landon, and Lawson Ralls, along with eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She leaves behind her siblings, Judy Shuler, Birdie Wilson, Patty McLaughlin, and Willard (Ruth) Hamilton, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, her siblings Lorene, Gloria Jean, MaryLou, Rebecca Sondro Sue, Janice Fay, Nancy Ann, Basil Rex, Donald George, Ronald Lee, Jan Ray, and daughter-in-law Kathleen (Colt) Ralls.

Services to celebrate Betty’s life will be held at First Assembly of God Church, located at 11th and Avalon in Trenton, Missouri, on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Union Grove Cemetery in Osgood, Missouri. Family visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the church. The family is being assisted by Slater-Neal Funeral Home of Trenton, Missouri.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Union Grove Cemetery in Osgood, Missouri, in honor of Betty’s memory.

