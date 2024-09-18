Betty and Jamie’s piano duo returns to Chillicothe for fall 2024 concert

Betty Preston Steele and Jamie Pauls will take the stage at the upcoming Chillicothe Area Arts Council season show, performing a duo piano concert titled “Betty and Jamie…Together Again.” The performance will be held at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center in Chillicothe on September 28. The box office will open at 6 p.m., and the show will begin at 7 p.m.

Preston Steele shared that the show would feature her and Pauls playing two grand pianos, each positioned at opposite ends of the stage, nested in a unique formation. Their performance will include complex musical arrangements that, while challenging, are expected to be familiar to audience members.

The duo will be accompanied by Violinist Father Ryan Koster, Cellist Zeb Yoko, and Vocalist Mary Garr on select pieces. The program will also include a patriotic segment in which military members will be recognized for their service.

In addition to performing, Pauls and Preston Steele will discuss Paul’s musical journey, sharing insights about his life. Despite being blind from birth, Pauls began his musical education with Preston Steele as a young student.

The pair last performed “Together Again” in 2021, delighting audiences with their presentation of “Adventures of a Piano Lesson,” a feature they plan to reprise at this year’s concert.

Ticket prices for “Betty and Jamie…Together Again” are $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the show. Student tickets are priced at $10, while season ticket holders of the Chillicothe Area Arts Council will be admitted for free. The deadline for purchasing advance tickets is September 27 at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling or texting the Chillicothe Area Arts Council at 660-646-1173.

Post Views: 30