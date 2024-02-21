Better Women’s Conference returns to Trenton next month

Share To Your Social Network

The annual Better Women’s Conference will return to the First Assembly of God Church of Trenton next month.

Doors will open at the Family Activity Center on March 8 at 4 p.m. and March 9 at 8 a.m., allowing attendees to visit 27 vendors in the church gym and downstairs. A meal will be served on Friday at 6 p.m., and breakfast will be served on Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

Sue Jones will then speak in the church sanctuary. First Assembly of God Women’s Ministry Director Darcie Taylor describes Jones as a “humble servant of Jesus” with a practical teaching style.

Better Women’s Conference attendees are asked to bring their Bibles. Taylor says everyone is welcome to the event, and the conference is non-denominational.

The event’s theme is “He Restores.”

Spokesperson Erin Ferguson says the dinner on March 8 will include pork loin, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, salad, and cupcakes. The men of the church will serve the women.

Breakfast will be served buffet style on March 9. It will include baked fruit oatmeal, ham and cheese egg casserole, fruit, breads, and muffins.

Area businesses donated items that will be used in baskets to be given away during the event.

Taylor says a special charm will be available that represents the mission supported by the conference: Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy and Health Center of Trenton.

Life Options is a ministry for pregnant women. Conference attendees can get a set of baby feet charms for any donation made to the center at the event. All of those proceeds will go to Life Options.

Conference Spokesperson Ashlie Ishmael says the conference is partnering again with the North Central Missouri College education department to provide free child care.

Cheese pizza will be provided for the children and workers on that Friday, and snacks will be offered on that Saturday.

Women who plan to use the nursery should let organizers know so they can plan for adequate workers. Women registering online should indicate how many children care will be needed for and their ages, or contact the First Assembly of God Church.

Tickets for the Better Women’s Conference at the First Assembly of God Church on March 8 and 9 cost $25. Purchase tickets via a registration link on the church’s website under the Women’s Ministry tab and on the Facebook event page. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the church Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Entry to the church office is at the west door of the building. Tickets can also be reserved by calling the church office at 660-359-4400.

Related