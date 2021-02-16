Better Woman Conference scheduled for March 19-20 in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Trenton First Assembly of God Church will be hosting their annual Better Woman Conference on March 19-20. This year the conference will feature Stacy Henagan. Henagan is a passionate pastor, speaker, author, wife, and mother and wants to help us see that ordinary days can become extraordinary if we allow God to use every season of our life to transform us into the person He has called us to be. It is her mission to help you love God more and to champion God’s dreams in your heart and encourage you to go for them with boldness.

The first session will be held on Friday, March 19th from 5– 9:00 p.m., and the second session will take place on Saturday, March 20th from 9 – 11:45 a.m. A meal will be provided at the beginning of each session. Attendees are encouraged to attend one or both sessions. Doors will open one hour before each meal for shopping at the local vendors’ booths and drawings for door prizes.

Tickets are $25 (including dinner and breakfast), and can be picked up at Trenton First Assembly during office hours, Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Friday 9 a.m. – noon. Tickets can also be purchased online at the Trenton First Assembly Of God Church website, reserved by calling 660-359-4400 or purchased at the door. Childcare will be available upon reservation. Please call 660-359-4400 to reserve a childcare spot. Trenton First Assembly recommends wearing masks during the event to prevent the spread of illness.

First Assembly of God in Trenton is located at 1107 E. 11th St. For more information, call Trenton First Assembly at 660-359-4400.

