Audio: Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church to be restored and converted to Bethel Black History Museum

The Grand River Museum of Chillicothe was involved in the moving of the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church of Chillicothe in September 2018.

Museum Curator Pam Clingerman explains a board member informed her before the move that a church built in 1868 was going to be torn down, and the board wanted to save the church. She says the building was transported, without a roof, two and a half miles to near the museum.

Clingerman plans for the Bethel Church proper to be turned into the Bethel Black History Museum, which will include the history of the area and an exhibit on the Underground Railroad. Traditional art classes are anticipated to be held in the basement. There will also be space available for area organizations.

Clingerman notes that since Chautauqua in the Park in Chillicothe was canceled for this year, Fiber Gals will put on their usual activities in the Bethel Church’s basement.

A date has yet to be announced for the Fiber Gals activities.

Photo Credit: Missouri Life Magazine

