Bethany woman who worked at Daviess County Nursing and Rehab in Gallatin charged with felony stealing of drugs

A nurse at Daviess County Nursing and Rehab in Gallatin accused of stealing drugs from the facility faces multiple charges.

Twenty-seven-year-old Allison Deann Derwinis of Bethany has been charged, between three cases, with two counts of felony stealing—controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of forgery and harassment. She also has been charged with the misdemeanors of exceeded posted speed limit; fail to stop for a stop sign at stop line; abuse of elderly, disabled, or vulnerable person; and two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Derwinis was released on an own recognizance bond on charges stemming from October 11th, and bond was denied on charges stemming from September 23rd and October 13th. She is scheduled in court for November 3rd on the charges stemming from October 11th.

Probable cause statements from Deputy Dalton Youtsey with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office accuse Derwinis of speeding and failing to stop at or before a stop sign. Upon searching her vehicle, Youtsey says he found a bottle labeled Lorazepam with a clear liquid inside as well as other items commonly used to ingest drugs.

Derwinis reportedly said the Lorazepam belonged to a resident at the Daviess County Nursing Home, and she was going to take it back. She also allegedly admitted to cutting out another resident’s Hydromorphone pills and replacing them with over the counter allergy pills.

Youtsey also accuses her of sending threatening messages to another woman via Facebook saying she would hurt the woman if she told anyone what she planned to do, which scared the woman. Derwinis reportedly told law enforcement she was joking.

