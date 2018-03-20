Bethany woman injured when car overturns near Mount Moriah

The Highway Patrol reports a Bethany woman sustained minor injuries when her car overturned five miles north of Mount Moriah Monday evening.

Twenty-seven-year-old Christine Christman traveled north on Route B when her vehicle ran off the east side of the road. She reportedly overcorrected, causing the car to cross the center line and run off the west side of the road before overturning and striking a utility pole. The car came to rest on the west side of the road on its driver’s side facing east and was totaled.

The Patrol reports Christman refused treatment at the scene, and she did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and North Harrison Ambulance District assisted at the scene.

