Bethany woman injured after crashing on ice covered Route F

The Highway Patrol reports a Bethany woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove slid on ice and overturned into a ditch one mile north of Bethany.

An ambulance transported 40-year-old Jennifer Russel to the Harrison County Community Hospital of Bethany.

The SUV traveled east on Route F on Wednesday morning, February 16th before sliding past the stop sign at the intersection of routes F and W. The vehicle came to rest on the driver’s side and had extensive damage.

Russel wore a seat belt and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

