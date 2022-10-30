Bethany woman facing felony charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and harassment

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Bethany resident faces two felonies in Harrison County after allegedly operating a car without consent and breaking a window of a residence on October 28th.

Thirty-six-year-old Devin Smithann Lacy has been charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and first-degree harassment. Bond was set at $20,000 cash only, and an initial court appearance is scheduled for October 31st.

Lacy is accused of unlawfully operating a white 2012 Chevy Impala without the consent of the owner. She also allegedly broke a window at someone’s residence, which reportedly caused that person to suffer emotional distress.