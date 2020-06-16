Bethany teenager injured in rollover crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Bethany teen sustained moderate injuries when a vehicle overturned six miles south of Bethany the morning of Tuesday, June 16th.

An ambulance transported 17 year old Hannah Stewart to the Harrison County Community Hospital of Bethany.

The vehicle traveled south on U. S. Highway 69 before it ran off the west side of the road, struck an embankment, became airborne, and overturned onto its top in a field. The vehicle was totaled.

The Patrol notes Stewart did not wear a safety device. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

