Bethany teenager injured in rollover crash on Jade Road

A Bethany teenager was taken to a hospital on Thursday afternoon after the pickup he was driving went off a Harrison County road and overturned approximately one half mile northwest of Bethany.

The seventeen-year-old boy received serious injuries and was taken to the Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

The pickup was northbound on Jade Road when it failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned coming to rest upside down.

The pickup was demolished and the report noted the teenager was not using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and NTA ambulance.

