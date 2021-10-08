Bethany teenager injured in rollover crash on Jade Road

Local News October 8, 2021 KTTN News
Ambulance with Medic Symbol (accident)
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

A Bethany teenager was taken to a hospital on Thursday afternoon after the pickup he was driving went off a Harrison County road and overturned approximately one half mile northwest of Bethany.

The seventeen-year-old boy received serious injuries and was taken to the Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

The pickup was northbound on Jade Road when it failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned coming to rest upside down.

The pickup was demolished and the report noted the teenager was not using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and NTA ambulance.

Post Views: 184
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.