Bethany teenager facing multiple charges after head-on crash in April

A Bethany resident has been charged with three counts of felony second-degree assault after a vehicle accident on Highway 136 west of Bethany in April, 2021.

Eighteen-year-old Jacob Scott Maize has also been charged with felony first-degree property damage. An initial court appearance in Harrison County is scheduled for November 10th.

A probable cause statement accuses Maize and his passengers, age 17 and 15 at the time, of smoking marijuana before the accident. Their vehicle was also allegedly in the wrong lane before striking another vehicle head-on.

The crash report indicated Maize and his passengers sustained serious injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, 80-year-old Leroy Gooding, received what were considered moderate injuries.

