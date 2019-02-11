Bethany teen demolishes SUV in Sunday crash on Highway 13

A resident of Mercer was injured when two vehicles collided on a slush-covered highway in Harrison County Sunday afternoon one mile south of Bethany.

Sixty-one-year-old Billy Fisher was taken by private vehicle to the Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with minor injuries.

Fisher was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 16-year-old Quinton Johnson of Bethany as the SUV was southbound on Highway 13 when the driver lost control in the slush. The SUV crossed the center line going southbound in the northbound lane where a collision occurred with an oncoming pickup that was driven by 32-year-old Colby Graham of Kearney.

Neither driver was injured with Johnson and Fisher reported as using safety devices while Graham was not.

After impact, the SUV driven by Johnson spun back into the northbound lane where it came to a stop upright. The Kearney truck came to rest on its wheels but off the east side of the highway. The sports utility vehicle being driven by the teenager was demolished with the Kearney pickup receiving extensive damage.

Assistance was provided by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and the NTA Ambulance Department.