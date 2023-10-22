Bethany mother to stand trial in child abuse case resulting in child’s death

A jury trial has been scheduled in Harrison County for a Bethany woman charged with felony abuse or neglect of a child, resulting in death. Online court information shows 27-year-old Heather Nicole Young’s trial is set to begin May 28. Young was previously reported to be the child’s mother.

A man who authorities said lived with Young and the child at an Eagleville residence, 30-year-old Andrew Dane Harrell of Trenton, pleaded guilty in September to misdemeanor second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He was sentenced to 30 days in the Harrison County Jail. The execution of that sentence was suspended, and Harrell was placed on two years of supervised probation.

A probable cause statement reported that emergency medical services and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to an unresponsive child in July 2022. The child was flown to Children’s Mercy Hospital and pronounced dead.