Bethany man who threatened to kill woman has case certified to Division One of circuit court

A case was certified to Division One of Harrison County Circuit Court Wednesday, June 4th for a Bethany man accused of threatening to kill a woman and throwing a child to the floor in March. Online court information shows 39 year old Jeremiah Searles is scheduled for arraignment June 18th.

He was charged with the felonies of first degree kidnapping, first degree domestic assault, and abuse or neglect of a child.

A probable cause affidavit accuses Searles of shoving a woman multiple times, grabbing her by the throat, and slapping her. He reportedly threw the woman’s son and held him on the floor after the boy attempted to get Searles to stop hitting the woman.

The affidavit notes the woman had visible bruising on her neck, arms, and bridge of her nose. The boy was described as having a scratch on his forehead and an abrasion on his left side.

