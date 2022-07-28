Bethany man who pleaded guilty to sodomy, and sentenced to prison, has sentence reduced to probation

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Bethany man who pleaded guilty in Harrison County Circuit Court in May to two felony counts of second-degree statutory sodomy has been re-sentenced.

Ethan Lamberson’s sentence of four years in the Department of Corrections was suspended, and he was placed on court-supervised probation for five years.

Lamberson was sentenced in May to four years in the Department of Corrections on each count. The sentences were to run concurrently with each other and with a sentence imposed from the Tennessee Eastern District Federal Court. A motion to withdraw the guilty plea was filed last week.

A probable cause affidavit said the charges stemmed from incidents that happened between November 2018 and August 2020 with a child younger than 17 while Lamberson was older than 21.