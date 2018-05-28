Ridgeway man lying in road struck by pickup

The highway patrol reports a Ridgeway man lying on a road Northwest of Bethany was hit by a pickup truck early Sunday.

Thirty-nine-year-old Ronald Gibson was life-flighted to St. Lukes North Hospital in Kansas City with serious injuries. The driver of the pickup, 17-year old Joseph Welling of Hatfield, was not reported hurt in the incident.

The accident happened nine miles northwest of Bethany on 222nd Street when the westbound pickup traveled over a hill and hit the pedestrian lying on the road.

