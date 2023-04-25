Bethany man life-flighted to Kansas City after rollover crash on Highway 13

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Bethany man sustained serious injuries when the pickup truck he drove overturned three miles north of Coffey on Tuesday morning, April 25th.

An ambulance took 48-year-old Ryan Harrington to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany and a medical helicopter later transported him to University Hospital in Kansas City.

The pickup traveled south on Highway 13 before crossing the center line, and the front of the truck hit a bridge. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its passenger side on the bridge.

The truck was totaled and Harrington did not wear a seat belt.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and first responders assisted at the scene of the crash.

Related