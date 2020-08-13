Bethany man injured in Livingston County UTV crash

A Bethany man was injured Wednesday night in rural Livingston County when a utility vehicle he was driving overturned.

Twenty-five-year-old Dakota Richardson received moderate injuries and was taken by emergency medical services to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

The mishap occurred at 8:30 pm on private property along LIV Road 363 one and one half miles southeast of Avalon.

The UTV, a 2017 Polaris Razor, received minor damage and the report noted Richardson was not using safety equipment.

