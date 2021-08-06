Bethany man facing charges of rape and sodomy

A Bethany man faces sex-related charges stemming from an alleged incident in July 2021.

Forty-seven-year-old Jeffrey Oneal has been charged with two felony counts of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy and one felony count of first-degree rape or attempted rape. Online court information shows bond is $100,000 cash only.

A probable cause affidavit accuses Oneal of touching a female and having sex with her. She reportedly told him, no, and he allegedly pushed her back down when she attempted to get up.

