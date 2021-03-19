Bethany man faces four charges after being arrested on Thursday

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

A Bethany man arrested by the Highway Patrol in Harrison County on March 18th at 1:16 in the morning faces four charges.

Online court information shows 26-year-old Randall May has been charged with the felonies of driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk—first degree—first offense—no sexual contact. He has also been charged with the misdemeanors of exceeded posted speed limit and operate a vehicle on a highway without a valid license—first offense. An initial appearance in the Associate Division of Harrison County Circuit Court is scheduled for March 19th.

The Patrol originally accused May of three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

A probable cause statement from the Patrol accuses May of traveling 86 miles per hour in a 70 zone on northbound Interstate 35, switching seats with a female passenger, being intoxicated with alcohol, and refusing to cooperate with an officer. The officer says he saw Bud Light cans on the floor of the vehicle and three children in the back of the vehicle.

The probable cause statement notes a computer check revealed May did not have a valid driver’s license and is on probation for domestic assault—first degree. His criminal history also includes two prior convictions of driving while intoxicated.

