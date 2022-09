WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Bethany man died as the result of a motorcycle accident in Cass County on Friday night, September 16th.

Twenty-seven-year-old Randall May was ejected from the motorcycle on Interstate 49 at the 165-mile marker.

The motorcycle traveled south on I-49 before running off the left side of the road, striking a cable barrier, and ejecting the driver.

May was not wearing any safety equipment. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri Department of Transportation assisted.