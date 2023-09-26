Bethany man charged with three felonies in knife incident

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

A Bethany man is facing three felonies in Harrison County following an alleged domestic disturbance on September 22, during which he was reportedly armed with a knife.

Court records indicate that 21-year-old Anthony Colton Smith has been charged with first-degree assault or attempt involving serious physical injury or a special victim, armed criminal action, and first-degree harassment.

His bond was set at $150,000, cash only. A bond hearing is scheduled for October 2.

According to a probable cause statement, a sheriff’s deputy held Smith at gunpoint, instructing him to drop the knife. Smith allegedly threw the knife at the deputy, narrowly missing the deputy’s head by approximately two feet.

Smith was subsequently ordered to lie on the ground, to which he complied and was then taken into custody.

The statement also mentions a woman at the residence who locked herself in her bedroom for safety and called for assistance before law enforcement’s arrival.

