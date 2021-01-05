Bethany man charged with felony domestic assault

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

A Bethany man has been charged with felony first-degree domestic assault after allegedly causing a woman to choke at a residence on 12th Street in Bethany on January 3rd.

A bond hearing for 47-year-old Jack Eugene Magee will be held on January 6th. Bond is $100,000 cash only, no 10% allowed.

A probable cause affidavit from Bethany Police Officer William Quigley accuses Magee of having a verbal argument with a woman, placing his hands on her throat, and squeezing. The woman reportedly had bruises around her neck in the shape of fingers, shallow lacerations on her neck, and a deep laceration on her chest.

Quigley says the woman claimed Magee poured gasoline on her and her dog and said he was going to kill them while holding a lighter. Magee allegedly left the residence with a firearm.

