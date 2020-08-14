Bethany man charged with felony counts of statutory sodomy

A Bethany man has been charged in Harrison County with two felony counts of statutory sodomy, first degree, and two counts of statutory sodomy—second degree.

Twenty-two-year-old Ethan Lamberson is scheduled for arraignment Friday, August 14th. Bond was initially set at $100,000 cash only.

A probable cause affidavit alleges the dates of the incidents involving the statutory sodomy, first degree charges happened between 2010 and September 2015 with a child younger than 12 years old and September 2015 to September 2017 with a child younger than 14.

The incidents involving the statutory sodomy, second-degree charges allegedly happened between November 2018 and this month with a child younger than 17 while Lamberson was older than 21.

