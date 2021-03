Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Bethany man in Harrison County on March 11th on several allegations.

Thirty-two-year-old Douglas Dennis was accused of tampering with a motor vehicle—second degree as well as displaying or possessing plates of another, no insurance—second offense, and no valid license.

Dennis was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

