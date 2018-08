Local youth band Best in Two Days will perform live in concert at the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library in Trenton.

The band will play a variety of music for all ages in the Hoover Theater on the third floor of the library on the night of August 14th at 7 o’clock. Admission will be a donation of a non-expired canned good for the local food pantry or a box of facial tissues for a school.

Members of Best in Two Days are Trent Crawford, Emma and Ellis Gilham, and Jacob Davis.

Like this: Like Loading...