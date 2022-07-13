Bert & Rose Hoover Foundation pledge $400,000 for North Central Missouri College student center

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The North Central Missouri College Foundation is the recipient of a $400,000 pledge from the Bert & Rose Hoover Foundation, which will be used by the college to develop the new student center on the Trenton campus in the Transforming Lives, Empowering People campaign.

The late Rose Hoover developed the Hoover Foundation for the purpose of making charitable contributions in Grundy County. Upon her death in 1993, Mrs. Hoover stated in a letter to the board of the Hoover Foundation, “Imagine a community which lives not only into the next generation – but an endless promise of growth into the future.” This recent pledge by the Hoover Foundation Board will help NCMC develop a new student center that will serve as a hub for student activities on campus.

The student center will serve as a place for students to spend time outside the classroom, socialize, and create memorable experiences for residential students and those who commute to the Trenton campus. In addition to a commons area, the student center will house a new location for the NCMC Book Store and campus dining services.

Longtime contributors to NCMC, the Hoovers have contributed toward many projects at NCMC, including the “Invest in the Vision” campaign, the Hoover Quadrangle located in front of Geyer Hall, and restoration of the historic Layson building, as well as contributions to help with the construction of Hoffman Hall, the Ketcham Community Center, and green spaces throughout the campus.

Rose enrolled in Trenton Junior College/NCMC following her graduation from Trenton High School in 1930. She received an associate in arts degree before returning for one more year to complete a teaching certificate. Soon afterward, she began her teaching career and taught in the rural schools of Grundy County, Norton School in Trenton, and a school in the Chicago, IL, area. In 1940, she received her Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia and married her husband Bert in 1943. Bert, a Jackson County native, was a manufacturing engineer graduate from the University of Missouri-Rolla. The Hoovers spent many years in Trenton and were both interested in the continued growth of NCMC. The Hoovers were very proud of the college. They encouraged individuals to take advantage of the quality education offered locally, with some of their earliest contributions as scholarships to NCMC students.

“With a planned opening of the new student center in 2025 during the 100th year celebration of NCMC, this generous contribution maintains the vision and continued commitment to the development of NCMC by the Hoover Foundation. Generations of NCMC students will continue to benefit from the dream set by the Hoovers, and we thank the Hoover Foundation Board for their continued support,” shared NCMC Development Director Alicia Endicott.