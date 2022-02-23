Benefit to assist Milan man with a brain injury set for February 26

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A benefit will be held at the Milan Community Center for a man who received a brain injury related to COVID-19.

The Benefit for Shawn Moody will start on February 26, 2022, at 5 pm. Moody is from Elma, Iowa, and is married to Gayla Albrecht-Moody from the Milan/Green City area.

Attendees can eat and pay what they want for chili, vegetable soup, and ham and beans with fixings. A live auction will include a quarter of a pound of beef, a guided fishing tour for two, a Savage Axis 6.5 Creedmoor rifle, and a South African safari hunt. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.

Items are still being accepted for the auction to Benefit Shawn Moody. To donate items, call the Milan Community Center at 660-265-5131.

