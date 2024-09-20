Benefit softball game raises $1,274 for Trenton Girl Scout Troop

Local News September 20, 2024 Randall Mann
Trenton Fire and Police present check to girl scouts guns and hoses 2024
Share To Your Social Network
11            
2
Shares

A check presentation occurred Friday morning at the Trenton Fire Station, marking the proceeds from a benefit softball game held on September 14. The game, featuring members of the Trenton Police and Fire Departments, raised $1,274, which was donated to Girl Scout Troop 2981.

Police Chief Rex Ross reported that the annual “Guns and Hoses” game saw the “Guns” team, composed of local law enforcement officers, defeat the “Hoses” team from the fire departments with a final score of 44-14. The event not only provided exciting competition but also supported a good cause, raising funds for the Girl Scouts.

 

2024 check presentation from guns and hoses softball charity event
Click or tap the photo to enlarge to full-size

 

The charity softball game included representatives from the Trenton Police Department, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol, as well as a park ranger and a conservation worker. On the opposing side, members of the Trenton and Grundy County Rural Fire Departments competed against law enforcement officers in the nine-inning game.

Post Views: 75

Share To Your Social Network
11            
2
Shares
 
2
Shares
11           

Sharing

Randall Mann

http://www.kttn.com

Randall has been with KTTN/KGOZ for almost 20 years. He is the current Engineer for all of the stations, as well as working "on-air" from 6 to 10, am in the morning. Randall does a bit of everything including producing advertisements as well as writing the occasional news article. Randall is also the current Webmaster for the studio as well as the local graphic artist.