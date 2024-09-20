Benefit softball game raises $1,274 for Trenton Girl Scout Troop

A check presentation occurred Friday morning at the Trenton Fire Station, marking the proceeds from a benefit softball game held on September 14. The game, featuring members of the Trenton Police and Fire Departments, raised $1,274, which was donated to Girl Scout Troop 2981.

Police Chief Rex Ross reported that the annual “Guns and Hoses” game saw the “Guns” team, composed of local law enforcement officers, defeat the “Hoses” team from the fire departments with a final score of 44-14. The event not only provided exciting competition but also supported a good cause, raising funds for the Girl Scouts.

The charity softball game included representatives from the Trenton Police Department, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol, as well as a park ranger and a conservation worker. On the opposing side, members of the Trenton and Grundy County Rural Fire Departments competed against law enforcement officers in the nine-inning game.

