Benefit ride for pastor Doug Crawford set for June 5, 2021

A benefit ride will be held for an area pastor diagnosed with leukemia. The ride for Pastor Doug Crawford will start at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton on June 5th.

Registration will begin on the morning of June 5, at 10 o’clock. Kickstands will go up at 11 o’clock. The cost is $20 per bike and $10 per passenger. Everyone is welcome after the ride for a barbecue hog dinner priced at $10 per plate.

There will also be 50/50 and prize raffles, a bake sale, and merchandise for sale. Donations will be accepted. More information on the June 5th event is available on the Facebook page for the Pastor Doug Crawford Benefit Ride.

