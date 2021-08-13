Benefit for Shirley Harrington set for Saturday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A benefit will be held at the Jamesport City Park on Saturday, August 14, 2021, to help a woman with her medical expenses. The Benefit Event for Shirley Harrington will include a softball tournament, trail ride, poker run, supper, and auction.

Six teams will play in the softball tournament from 8 o’clock in the morning until 6 o’clock in the evening. A concession stand will serve homemade ice cream and other food.

The trail ride will start at Pike’s Lake at the Poosey Conservation Area near Chillicothe at 11 o’clock in the morning. Horses and riders will travel to the Jamesport City Park and arrive about 5 o’clock in the evening. It will cost $10 per rider.

Poker run participants should register at the park before 11 o’clock when the ride will leave. Stops will include Gallatin, Bethany, Princeton, and Trenton. The ride will return at 5 o’clock. The high hand will win $75, and the low hand will win $25. Free will donations will be accepted from participants.

A haystack supper will be inside the Jamesport Park building from 5 to 7 o’clock. The auction will start at 6:30.

Contact David Kurtz for more information about the softball tournament at 660-247-2797, Eli Yutzy about the trail ride at 660-973-2870, and Sally Gray about the poker run at 660-663-7072. Questions about the Benefit Event for Shirley Harrington and donations should be directed to Felty Bontrager at 660-635-2535 or Norman Ropp at 660-247-1914.

