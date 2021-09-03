Benefit for Marcia Bird to be held September 11 in Jamesport

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Cancer Benefit for Marcia Blackburn Bird will be held at Jamesport City Park on September 11, 2021, and will include activities throughout the day.

Six teams will play in a softball tournament starting at 8 o’clock that morning, and a 60-mile UTV/ATV ride will leave the park at 11:30. Concessions and ice cream will be available all day. Free will donations will be accepted for a smoked pork loin dinner from 6 o’clock to 7:30 that evening. Items are still being accepted for an auction at 7:30.

Proceeds raised from the benefit at the Jamesport City Park on September 11th will go toward Marcia Blackburn Bird’s medical expenses.

More information on the softball tournament can be obtained by contacting David Kurtz at 660-247-2797, on the ATV ride by contacting Laurie Beth Rainey at 660-973-7454, on the meal by contacting Lisa Hedrick at 660-605-0406, and on the auction by contacting Heidi Pettit at 660-663-5056.

