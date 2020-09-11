Benefit for Cody McHargue postponed

The ATV/Side By Side Benefit Ride for Cody McHargue scheduled for Saturday, September 12th has been postponed due to rain and muddy conditions.

The event will now be held at the Jason and Jenny Hunter Farm at 832 Northwest 23rd Street west of Trenton September 26th. A general meeting will be at 2 o’clock and the ride will begin at 2:15.

The cost of the ride will be $20 for participants at least 16 years old and $5 for those 15 and younger.

More information can be obtained by contacting Jacob Hickman at 660-654-9543 or Jenny Hunter at 660-654-2867.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares