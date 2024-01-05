Benefit crow hunt announced for Pollock clean up work

A Crow Hunt benefit will be held this weekend to benefit clean-up activities in the Village of Pollock. Registration will be held at the Pollock Community Center tonight (Friday, January 5th) from 5 to 7:30.

Hunting will begin Saturday morning at 7, with a request for harvest to be presented by Saturday night at 6:30.

A free meal for team members will be served Saturday night from 5 to 7:30, including soups and chili.

Prizes for first, second, and third place will be awarded for the Crow Hunt benefit, with door prizes up for grabs as well. The cost for a team of three people is $150.

For more information on the Crow Hunt benefit, contact Roger Sanders at (660) 265-5556 or Troy Mason at (660) 342-4911.