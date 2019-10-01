Benefit and auction to be held for Clint Foster

A hog roast benefit and auction will be held next week for Clint Foster who was injured in an accident in August.

The benefit will be held in the Laredo Community Building on the evening of October 12, 2019, with a hog roast scheduled from 5 to 8 o’clock and an auction scheduled to start at 6:30. Those attending may eat and pay what they want.

Donations for the auction can be made by contacting Kimberly or Jason Meeker at 359-7526 or 973-4090. T-shirts are also for sale and can be purchased by contacting Renae Coberly at 247-1855.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 1 Shares