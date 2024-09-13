Belleville man guilty of selling fentanyl-laced pills resulting in death

A jury in U.S. District Court in St. Louis has convicted a Belleville, Illinois, man on charges related to the sale of fake Percocet pills that caused the death of a St. Louis County man in 2022.

Deontae’ Tre’Von Overall, 28, was found guilty Wednesday evening of one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. Evidence presented during the trial showed that on December 3, 2022, the victim contacted Overall seeking Percocet, a prescription pain medication. The victim purchased three pills from Overall at his home in St. Louis. The pills, which mimicked the appearance of Percocet, contained fentanyl. The victim died that evening due to fentanyl intoxication after ingesting the counterfeit pills.

The death led to an investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Investigators later arranged controlled purchases of counterfeit Percocet from Overall’s phone, which revealed that the pills contained fentanyl. Overall sold fentanyl to an undercover officer on July 19, 2023, and later sold fentanyl and methamphetamine on July 26. A search of Overall’s home in Belleville on August 3, 2023, uncovered drug paraphernalia and approximately 60 pills resembling those sold to the victim and the undercover officer.

Prior to the trial, on September 6, Overall admitted to the July 26 drug sale and pleaded guilty to one count of knowingly distributing controlled substances.

“This case involves a young adult who was lied to by a drug dealer, and his life is now tragically over,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Colin Dickey, head of the DEA’s Eastern Missouri operations. “DEA finds seven out of 10 pills being tested in our labs have a lethal dose of fentanyl. We’ve said it before and will continue to say it: if a pill did not come from a doctor or a pharmacy, don’t take it. One pill can kill.”

The charge of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death carries a sentence of 20 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $1 million. The charge of distribution of controlled substances is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $1 million.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department and the DEA. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lisa Epplin and Jerome McDonald.

Post Views: 26