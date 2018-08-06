Beef Show results from the North Central Missouri Fair

Results from the Beef Show held Saturday at the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton have been announced.

Jenna Reeter of Trenton showed the Supreme Champion female and the Supreme Champion market animal. Clayton Walker of Chillicothe exhibited the Reserve Champion female with Claire Walker of Chillicothe exhibiting the Reserve Champion market animal.

Cayden Bowe of Laredo showed the Supreme Champion bull and Kaleb Bower of Laredo exhibited the Reserve Champion bull. Stetson Hodgen of Green City showed the

Champion market steer with Dalton Hoover of Tina exhibiting the Reserve Champion market steer as well as winning honors for Showmanship for those age division of 15 and older.

Chase Simmons of Unionville was the Intermediate Showmanship winner for those competing in the age group of 11 to 14. Aubrey Burton of Chillicothe earned Junior Showmanship honors among those aged eight through ten.

There were 76 entries in the Beef Show held Saturday at the North Central Missouri Fair, which is down 28 entries from last year. There were five peewee exhibitors.

