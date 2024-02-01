Beef quality certification event set for Feb 13 in Trenton

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri Beef Industry Council will host an in-person Beef Quality Assurance certification event at the North Central Missouri College Barton Farm Campus in Trenton. The event is scheduled for February 13 at 1 p.m.

University of Missouri Extension Livestock Specialist Shawn Deering will assist with the event, which is open to everyone.

Questions regarding the February 13 Beef Quality Assurance certification event should be directed to Missouri Beef Industry Council’s Manager of Industry Relations, Monica Thornburg, at 573-817-0899, extension 228.

More information about Beef Quality Assurance is available on the Beef Quality Assurance website.

